Coton de Tulear
Coton de Tulears are even-tempered and very sociable, adapting perfectly to any lifestyle.
About the Coton de Tulear
The coat is one of the breed’s main characteristics and even provides them with the name. The cotton-textured hair is soft and supple. These dogs have dark, round eyes that express liveliness and intelligence.
Their sociable, happy temperament is one of the primary breed characteristics. These charming little dogs bond easily with their owners and get on well with other dogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Madagascar
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 14-16 years
Lively / Intelligent / Friendly / Sociable / Adaptable
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great family dog
Garden not essential
