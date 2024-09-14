German Wire-Haired Pointing Dog
About the German Wire-Haired Pointing Dog
German Wire-Haired Pointing Dogs have remarkable qualities that are recognised throughout the globe, but in their native country they are considered to be the epitome of the pointing breeds.
As a versatile hunting dog, German Wire-Haired Pointing Dogs have all the attributes needed to work on the flat, or in woodland and marshland, anticipating or responding to signals. As companions, these dogs are loving and even-tempered, bonding closely with their owners.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Germany
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12–14 years
Loving / Even-tempered / Confident
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Enjoys training
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
Like & share this page