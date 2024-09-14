Great Anglo-French White and Black Hound
About the Great Anglo-French White and Black Hound
These brave, powerful dogs are built to chase down big game like wild boar and roe. Muscular and strong-boned, Great Anglo-French White and Black Hounds are as hardy and robust as their kinship to the Gascon Saintongeois would suggest.
The breed population is around 2,000 and some 200 puppies are born every year. They are used in 20 or more roe deer packs and one deer pack. They are friendly dogs that form close relationships with humans and are easy to manage in packs.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10–14 years
Resilient / Friendly / Hard-working
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Requires outdoor space
Needs a lot of exercise
