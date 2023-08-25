Bulldog Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Bulldogs - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
12kg
Odour reduction
Bulldog Adult contributes to reducing intestinal fermentation which may cause digestive disorders, flatulence and bad stool odour.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health (EPA & DHA).
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for your Bulldog to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|18 kg
|223 g (2+7/8 cups)
|258 g (3+3/8 cups)
|294 g (3+7/8 cups)
|20 kg
|242 g (3+1/8 cups)
|280 g (3+5/8 cups)
|318 g (4+1/8 cups)
|22 kg
|259 g (3+3/8 cups)
|300 g (3+7/8 cups)
|341 g (4+4/8 cups)
|24 kg
|277 g (3+5/8cups)
|321 g (4+1/8 cups)
|364 g (4+6/8 cups)
|26 kg
|294 g (3+7/8cups)
|340 g (4+3/8 cups)
|387 g (5 cups)
|28 kg
|311 g (4 cups)
|360 g (4+6/8 cups)
|409 g (5+3/8 cups)
|30 kg
|327 g (4+2/8 cups)
|379 g (4+7/8 cups)
|431 g (5+5/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. This not only contributes to the general health of your dog’s digestive system, but also helps to reduce the odour of your dog’s stools. This exclusive formula also helps to support the skin’s barrier role. Because ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult’s specific combination of nutrients helps to maintain skin health, this has a positive effect on your dog’s coat health too. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support the good health of your Bulldog’s bones and joints. What’s more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Bulldog breed. Because this breed has a turned up nose and an upper jaw that’s shorter than the lower one, the size and shape of the kibble has been specially adapted to make it easy for your dog to pick up.