PRODUCT DETAILS

For your bulldog puppy, growth is an important stage of life. That's why feeding your puppy nutrients that help to support optimal health in this growth phase is essential.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 6pt">Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Bulldog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 6pt">Thanks to a patented complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E), ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy helps to support your puppy's natural defences while its immune system is developing gradually.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) specially selected for their high digestibility.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 6pt">Thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy also contributes to supporting the health of your puppy's bones and joints. Additionally, the careful balance of nutrients help to support and maintain your puppy's ideal bodyweight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">The tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy is exclusively designed to suit your puppy's jaws by making it easier for it to pick up and chew.

