Chihuahua Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

High palatability

'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

PRODUCT DETAILS

