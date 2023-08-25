PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for Chihuahuas up to 8 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young dog in mind. Growth is an essential stage in your puppy’s life – it’s the time of important physical changes and new discoveries. During this key period, your puppy’s immune system is developing gradually. ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants (including vitamin E) that help to support your puppy’s natural defences while they’re still developing. The exclusive, tailor-made kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Puppy is specially adapted to the Chihuahua puppy’s very small jaws – making it easy for your puppy to pick up and chew. The exclusive formulation and selected flavours contribute to the high palatability level of this food – meaning it satisfies the appetite of even the fussiest of Chihuahuas! What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® Chihuahua Puppy’s formula contains a variety of beneficial nutrients that help to support and maintain your puppy’s digestive health. These carefully balanced nutrients not only help to reduce the volume of your dog’s faecal matter, but also the smell of it!

