Cocker Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature, English or American Cocker Spaniels - Over 12 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12kg
Healthy skin & coat
Cocker Adult helps support the skin's “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design: dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Ideal weight
This formula helps maintain the Cocker Spaniel’s ideal weight.
Healthy cardiac function
This formula contributes to maintaining health of the cardiac muscle.
Composition: rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable protein isolate*, fish oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil (0.1%), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 42 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 54 mg, E6 (Zinc): 142 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g - Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 24 - Crude ash (max) 56. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|10 kg
|138 g (1+5/8 cups)
|160 g (1+7/8 cups)
|182 g (2+2/8 cups)
|11 kg
|148 g (1+6/8 cups)
|172 g (2+1/8 cups)
|195 g (2+3/8 cups)
|12 kg
|158 g (1+7/8 cups)
|183 g (2+2/8 cups)
|208 g (2+4/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (2+7/8 cups)
|206 g (2+4/8 cups)
|234 g (2+7/8 cups)
|16 kg
|196 g (2+3/8 cups)
|227 g (2+6/8cups)
|258 g (3+1/8 cups)