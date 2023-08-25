PRODUCT DETAILS

The Dachshund is a friendly, intelligent and loyal breed that is widely renowned as the ideal family dog. Because each breed has different needs, it’s important toselect a food product that contains nutrients to support optimal health.Suitable for Dachshunds over 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind to help maintain its good health and wellbeing.ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult contributes to supporting the Dachshund’s bones and joints, thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps your dog maintain good muscle tone and an ideal weight.ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult also helps to reduce the smell and volume of your dog’s faecal matter.The unique kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult is tailor-made to help reduce tartar formation, thanks to the inclusion of calcium chelators.To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Dachshund Adult isalso available as wet food in a soft and tasty loaf.If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

