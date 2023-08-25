PRODUCT DETAILS

Digestive discomfort is no fun for anyone, including your canine companion. A diet containing high-quality nutrients not only contributes to your dog’s intestinal comfort, but also to its overall wellbeing. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf is suitable for dogs of all sizes. Tested at the Royal Canin kennels, ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf contains highly digestible proteins, as well as a blend of prebiotics and fibers for balanced intestinal flora – ultimately helping to promote optimal stool quality. Royal Canin takes proteins very seriously, that’s why we only use the highest quality proteins, adapted to your dog’s exact needs. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf contains digestible proteins known as L.I.Ps, as well as a range of prebiotics for healthy gut flora. What’s more, a precise balance of soluble and insoluble fibers are included in ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care Loaf to help limit fermentation and support healthy intestinal transit. In addition to this delicious pâté, our Digestive Care nutritional program is also available as crunchy kibble. Both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Switch your dog to ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care and witness the benefits of high-quality nutrients calibrated for optimal intestinal comfort and better absorption.

