Educ
Dry Food For Dog
Complementary feed for puppies and adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
30 x 50g
Low calorie (< 3kcal/unit)
Nutritional supplement Educ combines a limited calorie intake (less than 3 kcal/unit) and optimal palatability for use during your training sessions with your puppy or adult dog.
Vitamin complex
Contains reinforced levels of vitamins E and C, nutrients which help support cellular function.
Composition: Tapioca, wheat gluten*, wheat flour, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin C: 200mg, Vitamin E: 500mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 20% - Fat content: 1% - Crude ash: 2.3% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - Moisture: 15%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high assimilation. Metabolisable energy: 3 kcal/unit.
|Max reward unit recommended per day :
|Puppy & Adult MINI < 10 kg
|10
|Puppy & Adult MEDIUM 11-25 kg
|20
|Puppy & Adult MAXI 26-44 kg
|30
|Puppy & Adult GIANT >45 kg
|40
|To maintain the ideal weight, follow the recommended feeding guide and monitor the body¬ís condition.