Eukanuba Performance 30/20 Working & Endurance
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Recommended for gestation and lactation.
3kg
15kg
20kg
Eukanuba Dedicated to Healthy Long LivesTM
Dogs that work hard need nutrition that works harder. Whether hunting, showing, or serving others, EUKANUBA PREMIUM PERFORMANCE sustains your dog’s endurance with high levels of protein and fat to keep them at their peak.
Dental
Helps maintain strong and healthy teeth.
Smell
Nutrient rich to support scenting ability.
Endurance
Our highest levels of protein (min. 30%) and fat (min. 20%) for peak performance.
Defend
Helps promote natural defenses.
Nurse
Recommended for pregnant and lactating females.
Exercise
Amino acids from animal protein help nourish exercising muscles.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, animal fats, maize, wheat, rice, barley, beet pulp, minerals, yeasts and parts thereof, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 17500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1100 IU, E1 (Iron): 35 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 11 mg, E5 (Manganese): 46 mg, E6 (Zinc): 97 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 32.0% - Fat content: 22.0% - Crude ash: 7.5% - Crude fibres: 1.4%.