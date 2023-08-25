Eukanuba Performance 30/20 Working & Endurance

Eukanuba Performance 30/20 Working & Endurance

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Recommended for gestation and lactation.

Sizes available

3kg

15kg

20kg

What is the right portion?
Dogs that work hard need nutrition that works harder. Whether hunting, showing, or serving others, EUKANUBA PREMIUM PERFORMANCE sustains your dog’s endurance with high levels of protein and fat to keep them at their peak.

Dental

Helps maintain strong and healthy teeth.

Smell

Nutrient rich to support scenting ability.

Endurance

Our highest levels of protein (min. 30%) and fat (min. 20%) for peak performance.

Defend

Helps promote natural defenses.

Nurse

Recommended for pregnant and lactating females.

Exercise

Amino acids from animal protein help nourish exercising muscles.