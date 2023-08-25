Eukanuba™ PUPPY - LAMB 1ST INGREDIENT

Eukanuba™ PUPPY - LAMB 1ST INGREDIENT

Dry Food For Dog

Complete and balanced feed for small to medium breed puppies.

Sizes available

1kg

3kg

12kg

What is the right portion?
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT

Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.

PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES

Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.

CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY

Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for small to medium breed puppies to fuel growth and play.

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.

GENTLE DIGESTION

Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.

LAMB 1ST INGREDIENT

PREMIUM DOG FOOD

AN ACTIVE LIFE IS A HEALTHY LIFE It’s true for us, and for them. A puppy, growing and exploring the new world. An adult, fit and healthy for any adventure. A mature dog, full of vitality each day. For over 50 years, we’ve been designing extraordinary nutrition for the healthy, active life every dog deserves.

Eukanuba™ DEDICATED TO HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVES™

Exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design supports BODY, MIND and ENERGY. (NOTE- FOR USE ON 3KG AND 7KG BAGS ONLY)

An exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design that fuels your dog's BODY, MIND and ENERGY (NOTE- FOR USE ON 12+KG BAGS)

Safe Handling Tips for any Pet Foods and Treats: Please wash your hands before and after handling pet food or treats. Wash pet food bowls with soap and hot water after each use.

Learn more at www.eukanuba.co.za

Eukanuba™ offers a satisfaction guarantee. Questions? Comments? Call us at 011 463 8140. If you are not satisfied with this product, simply save the unused portion, together with the proof of purchase and call us. We will gladly replace or refund your money. Limit one per household.

FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your puppy may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your puppy per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: small - medium breed puppies (53 lb/ 24 kg, or less at maturity) - 1-12 months. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your puppy at all times. • Eukanuba™ Puppy - LAMB 1st INGREDIENT is complete and balanced for growth, you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.

Eukanuba Puppy Lamb 1st Ingredient dry dog food is complete and balanced nutrition for small and medium breed puppies (adult weight <25kg) from 1 to 12 months.