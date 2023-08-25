FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA

FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your puppy may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your puppy per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: medium breed puppies (24 - 53 lb/ 11 - 24 kg at maturity) - 1-12 months. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your puppy at all times. • Eukanuba™ PUPPY MEDIUM BREED is complete and balanced for growth, you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.