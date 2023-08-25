Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED

Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED

Dry Food For Dog

Complete and balanced feed for small breed puppies

Sizes available

1kg

3kg

7.5kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

BODY

OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT

BODY

Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.

MIND

PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES

MIND

Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.

ENERGY

CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY

ENERGY

Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.

GENTLE DIGESTION

Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.

PROTEIN CLAIM

POULTRY 1ST INGREDIENT

PRODUCT TARGET

PREMIUM DOG FOOD

BRAND TEXT EUKANUBA

AN ACTIVE LIFE IS A HEALTHY LIFE It’s true for us, and for them. A puppy, growing and exploring the new world. An adult, fit and healthy for any adventure. A mature dog, full of vitality each day. For over 50 years, we’ve been designing extraordinary nutrition for the healthy, active life every dog deserves.

MEDAILLON EUKANUBA

Eukanuba™ DEDICATED TO HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVES™

ACTIVE ADVANTAGE STATEMENT EUKANUBA

Exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design supports BODY, MIND and ENERGY. (NOTE- FOR USE ON 3KG AND 7KG BAGS ONLY)

ACTIVE ADVANTAGE STATEMENT EUKANUBA

An exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design that fuels your dog's BODY, MIND and ENERGY (NOTE- FOR USE ON 12+KG BAGS)

SAFE HANDLING EUKANUBA

Safe Handling Tips for any Pet Foods and Treats: Please wash your hands before and after handling pet food or treats. Wash pet food bowls with soap and hot water after each use.

COPYRIGHT EUKANUBA

Learn more at www.eukanuba.co.za

SATISFACTION CUSTOMER CARE EUKANUBA

Eukanuba™ offers a satisfaction guarantee. Questions? Comments? Call us at 011 463 8140. If you are not satisfied with this product, simply save the unused portion, together with the proof of purchase and call us. We will gladly replace or refund your money. Limit one per household.

FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA

FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your puppy may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your puppy per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: small breed puppies (22 lb/ 10 kg, or less at maturity) - 1-12 months. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your puppy at all times. • Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed is complete and balanced for growth, you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed for small breed puppies (adult weight <10kg) from 1 to 12 months in age. Also recommended during gestation or lactation. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg