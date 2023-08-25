Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED
Dry Food For Dog
Complete and balanced feed for small breed puppies
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
7.5kg
15kg
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT
Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.
PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES
Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.
CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY
Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed levels of the antioxidant vitamin E.
POULTRY 1ST INGREDIENT
PREMIUM DOG FOOD
AN ACTIVE LIFE IS A HEALTHY LIFE It’s true for us, and for them. A puppy, growing and exploring the new world. An adult, fit and healthy for any adventure. A mature dog, full of vitality each day. For over 50 years, we’ve been designing extraordinary nutrition for the healthy, active life every dog deserves.
Eukanuba™ DEDICATED TO HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVES™
Exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design supports BODY, MIND and ENERGY. (NOTE- FOR USE ON 3KG AND 7KG BAGS ONLY)
An exclusive protein and nutrient-powered design that fuels your dog's BODY, MIND and ENERGY (NOTE- FOR USE ON 12+KG BAGS)
Safe Handling Tips for any Pet Foods and Treats: Please wash your hands before and after handling pet food or treats. Wash pet food bowls with soap and hot water after each use.
Learn more at www.eukanuba.co.za
Eukanuba™ offers a satisfaction guarantee. Questions? Comments? Call us at 011 463 8140. If you are not satisfied with this product, simply save the unused portion, together with the proof of purchase and call us. We will gladly replace or refund your money. Limit one per household.
FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA
FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your puppy may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your puppy per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: small breed puppies (22 lb/ 10 kg, or less at maturity) - 1-12 months. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your puppy at all times. • Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed is complete and balanced for growth, you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed for small breed puppies (adult weight <10kg) from 1 to 12 months in age. Also recommended during gestation or lactation. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg