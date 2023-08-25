Eukanuba™ SENIOR MEDIUM BREED
Dry Food For Dog
Complete and balanced feed for medium breed senior dogs.
Sizes available
3kg
15kg
FEEDING GUIDELINES EUKANUBA
FEEDING GUIDELINES: These guideline amounts are a starting point and your dog may need more food depending upon age, activity and temperament. In order to reach an optimal body condition, you may need to adjust food intake. This chart represents the total recommended volume of food per day. You should divide the total recommended feeding amount by the number of times you feed your dog per day to get the actual portion size per feeding. • Feed this food to: senior medium breed dogs from 24 - 53 lb/ 11 - 24 kg who are 7 years and older. • Remember to have clean, fresh water available for your dog at all times. • Eukanuba™ SENIOR MEDIUM BREED is complete and balanced for maintenance you do not need to add vitamin or mineral supplements.
MAINTAINS MOBILE JOINTS, OVER 50% MORE* GLUCOSAMINE *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
Animal protein combined with over 50% more* glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
DHA & ANTIOXIDANTS FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION
DHA & antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.
OPTIMAL ENERGY TO SUSTAIN AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.
POULTRY 1ST INGREDIENT
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Guaranteed antioxidant levels for active seniors.
CLEAN TEETH, HEALTHY GUMS
Eukanuba™ 3D DentaDefense™ is proven to reduce tartar buildup.
PREMIUM DOG FOOD
Eukanuba™ Senior Medium Breed Dry Dog Food is for all breed dogs (11kg to 24kg) over 7 years old. Sizes: 3kg, 15kg