German Shepherd Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature German Shepherds - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
11kg
Digestive performance
Contributes to supporting digestive health while taking into account the German Shepherd’s digestive sensitivity, thanks to highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres to limit intestinal fermentation while supporting a balance in the intestinal flora.
Healthy skin & coat
German Shepherd Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA).
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd dog.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|286 g (3+3/8 cups)
|376 g (4+4/8 cups)
|436 g (5+2/8 cups)
|28 kg
|302 g (3+5/8 cups)
|397 g (4+4/8 cups)
|461 g (5+4/8 cups)
|30 kg
|318 g (3+6/8 cups)
|418 g (5 cups)
|485 g (5+6/8 cups)
|32 kg
|334 g (4 cups)
|439 g (5+2/8 cups)
|510 g (6+1/8 cups)
|34 kg
|349 g (4+1/8 cups)
|460 g (5+4/8 cups)
|533 g (6+3/8 cups)
|36 kg
|365 g (4+3/8cups)
|480 g ( 5+6/8 cups)
|557 g (6+5/8 cups)
|38 kg
|380 g (4+4/8 cups)
|500 g (6 cups)
|580 g (6+7/8 cups)
|40 kg
|395 g (4+6/8 cups)
|519 g (6+1/8 cups)
|602 g (7+4/8 cups)
|42 kg
|409 g (4+7/8 cups)
|539 g (6+3/8 cups)
|625 g (7+4/8 cups)
|44 kg
|424 g (5 cups)
|558 g (6+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+6/8 cups)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for German Shepherds aged 15 months old and over, ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult contributes to supporting optimal digestive health. This is thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible L.I.P. proteins and a selection of specific fibres that limit intestinal fermentation and simultaneously help to maintain a good balance of intestinal flora.ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult helps to support the skin's barrier role with a specific complex. It also contains the omega-3 fatty acids EPA & DHA. These nutrients help to nourish and support your dog's healthy skin and coat.The German Shepherd is known for its lively temperament and high level of activity participation. This means a diet containing nutrients that support joint health can help maintain this breed's high activity levels.This is the reason that ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Adult is enriched with specific nutrients to help support healthy bones and joints. What's more, this formula also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight.