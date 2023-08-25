Giant Puppy
Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight > 45 kg) - Up to 8 months old.
Sizes available
3.5kg
15kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GIANT Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Intense growth - controlled energy
Helps support high growth rate during the first growth phase in giant breed puppies and helps avoid excess weight gain thanks to an adapted energy content.
Bone & joint support
Contributes to good bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 60 kg
|Adult weight = 75 kg
|Adult weight = 90 kg
|Adult weight = 100 kg
|2 m
|311 g (3+5/8 cups)
|397 g (4+5/8 cups)
|442 g (5+1/8 cups)
|490 g (5+5/8 cups)
|530 g (6+1/8 cups)
|3 m
|409 g (4+6/8 cups)
|507 g (5+7/8 cups)
|584 g (6+6/8 cups)
|660 g (7+5/8 cups)
|714 g (8+2/8 cups)
|4 m
|452 g (5+2/8 cups)
|559 g (6+4/8 cups)
|651 g (7+4/8 cups)
|734 g (8+4/8 cups)
|794 g (9+2/8 cups)
|5 m
|537g (6+2/8 cups)
|662 g (7+5/8 cups)
|775 g (9 cups)
|884 g (10+2/8 cups)
|957 g (11+1/8 cups)
|6 m
|611 g (7+1/8 cups)
|753 g (8+6/8 cups)
|884 g (10+ 2/8 cups)
|1007 g (11+5/8 cups)
|1090 g (12+5/8 cups)
|7 m
|613 g (7+1/8 cups)
|760 g (8+6/8 cups)
|897 g (10+ 3/8 cups)
|1026 g (11+7/8 cups)
|1110 g (12+7/8 cups)
|8 m
|609 g (7 cups)
|760 g (8+6/8 cups)
|899 g (10+ 3/8 cups)
|1030 g (11+7/8 cups)
|1115 g (12+7/8 cups)
|9 m +
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior
|Transition to Giant Junior