Giant Puppy

Giant Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight > 45 kg) - Up to 8 months old.

Sizes available

3.5kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GIANT Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Intense growth - controlled energy

Helps support high growth rate during the first growth phase in giant breed puppies and helps avoid excess weight gain thanks to an adapted energy content.

Bone & joint support

Contributes to good bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025