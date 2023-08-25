PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog is pregnant or has recently given birth, it's important that both she and her puppies have the right nutritional support to ensure continued health for the mother, and the best start possible for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Starter Mother & Babydog contains all the nutrients your dog needs to support them during pregnancy and throughout the lactation period. Containing a high protein, energy, and mineral content, this food caters to the dietary requirements of both the mother and her pups. The ‘Start Complex' feature is the result of committed scientific research by ROYAL CANIN®. It's an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in the mother's milk. Reinforced with special nutrients, Start Complex actively contributes to supporting your puppies' digestive health and natural defences while they're still in the early stages of development. ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Babydog is also available as an ultra soft moose, offering a high level of palatability with the same nutritional support and digestibility.

