Jack Russell Adult

Jack Russell Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Jack Russell Terriers - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

3kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

Muscle & vitality complex

The Jack Russell Terrier is known for his lively temperament. This formula contributes to maintaining muscle mass thanks to an adapted protein content. Enriched with a complex of antioxidants to help maintain vitality.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Healthy skin & coat

Jack Russell Terrier Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier dog.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025