Jack Russell Puppy
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Jack Russell Terrier puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Sizes available
1.5kg
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Jack Russell Terrier Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.
Healthy growth
The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense short growth combined with a lively temperament. This formula helps support harmonious growth thanks to an adapted intake of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble: dental health
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the Jack Russell Terrier puppy.
PRODUCT DETAILS
One of the most active and agile small dog breeds in the world, the Jack Russell is alert, loyal and independent. Don’t be deceived by its small size, the Jack Russell is packed full of personality. Suitable for Jack Russell Puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Jack Russell in mind. The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense yet short growth period, as well as an active and lively temperament. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy is formulated to help support harmonious growth, thanks particularly to an adapted content of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus. ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including the highly beneficial vitamin E. The presence of these antioxidants helps to support your puppy’s natural defences while its immune system gradually develops. Furthermore, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and an optimal balance of intestinal flora – all contributing to good stool quality.