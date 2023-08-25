PRODUCT DETAILS

One of the most active and agile small dog breeds in the world, the Jack Russell is alert, loyal and independent. Don’t be deceived by its small size, the Jack Russell is packed full of personality. Suitable for Jack Russell Puppies up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Jack Russell in mind. The Jack Russell Terrier puppy has an intense yet short growth period, as well as an active and lively temperament. That’s why ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy is formulated to help support harmonious growth, thanks particularly to an adapted content of energy, protein, calcium and phosphorus. ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants – including the highly beneficial vitamin E. The presence of these antioxidants helps to support your puppy’s natural defences while its immune system gradually develops. Furthermore, ROYAL CANIN® Jack Russell Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and an optimal balance of intestinal flora – all contributing to good stool quality.

