Labrador Retriever Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Labrador Retrievers - Over 15 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
12kg
Ideal weight
The Labrador Retriever is known for his tendency to gain weight. This formula helps maintain the Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight thanks to an adapted calorie content.
Bone & joint health
This specific formula helps support healthy bones and joints and maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA & DHA.
Healthy skin & coat
Labrador Retriever Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin and coat health (EPA & DHA). Enriched with borage oil.
Exclusive kibble design
The kibble’s texture and formula are adapted to the Labrador Retriever dog, and its exclusive shape helps reduce the rate of food intake.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, wheat, maize, maize gluten, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, beet pulp, yeasts and parts thereof, fish oil, soya oil, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), borage oil (0.1%), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 68 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 41 mg, E6 (Zinc): 135 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.21 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives:tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 30.0% - Fat content: 13.0% - Crude ash: 6.5% - Crude fibres: 3.5% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 280 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 110 - Crude fibre (max) 45 - Crude ash (max) 72. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|26 kg
|308 g (4+1/8 cups)
|356 g (4+6/8 cups)
|405 g (5+4/8 cups)
|28 kg
|325 g (4+3/8 cups)
|376 g (5 cups)
|428 g (5+6/8 cups)
|30 kg
|342 g (4+5/8 cups)
|396 g (5+3/8 cups)
|450 g (6 cups)
|32 kg
|359 g (4+7/8 cups)
|416 g (5+5/8 cups)
|473 g (6+3/8 cups)
|34 kg
|376 g (5 cups)
|435 g (5+7/8 cups)
|495 g (6+5/8 cups)
|36 kg
|393 g (5+2/8 cups)
|455 g (6+1/8 cups)
|516 g (6+7/8 cups)
|38 kg
|409 g (5+4/8 cups)
|473 g (6+3/8 cups)
|538 g (7+2/8 cups)
|40 kg
|425 g (5+6/8 cups)
|492 g (6+5/8 cups)
|559 g (7+4/8 cups)