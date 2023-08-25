PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care Loaf is a specially formulated wet food diet suitable dogs that have a tendency to gain excess weight. Thanks to its reduced fat content, ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care Loaf helps your dog to achieve and maintain their optimal weight. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care Loaf has a specially adapted protein, calorie, and fat content to help support healthy muscle mass and body weight. The carefully selected combination of soluble and insoluble fibres helps to stimulate the feeling of fullness and satisfaction after eating. ROYAL CANIN® Light Weight Care is also available as dry kibble in a range of different sizes to suit all breed types. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to provide the right portions for optimal wellbeing.

