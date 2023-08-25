Maxi Relax Care
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs in changing environment.
Sizes available
3kg
9kg
Proven results
+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment**Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs in a changeable environment
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
Precise formula
This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense & changing environment.
How else can you help your dog?
Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it's a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|26 kg
|32 kg
|38 kg
|44 kg
|Indoor - Low activity
|294 g ( ou 272 g + 1 pouch)
|344 g (ou 322 g+ 1 pouch)
|391 g (ou 369 g +1 pouch)
|437 g (ou 415 g +1 pouch)
|Normal activity
|341 g (ou 319 g + 1 pouch)
|398 g (ou 376 g + 1 pouch)
|453 g (ou 431 g + 1 pouch)
|506 g (ou 484 g +1 pouch)
|High activity
|387 g (ou 365 g +1 pouch)
|453 g (ou 431 g + 1 pouch)
|515g (ou 493 g + 1 pouch)
|575 g (ou 553 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
When your dog loses his routine, he can feel uneasy. A stressed dog might behave unexpectedly, isolate, hide, or be restless – all signs of upset nerves. High-quality nutrition that’s specially calibrated to help your dog adapt gives him a chance to start feeling better. This extra-tasty recipe contains a naturally-sourced adaptogenic nutrient that helps to moderate your dog’s responses to upsets. We include this high-quality nutrient in a digestible form and, what’s more, we monitor its exact composition, quantity, and quality every month. Suitable for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg, ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Maxi helps to calm your dog’s reaction to change. All Royal Canin foods are nutritionally complete and contain 100% of the nutrients your dog needs as a healthy base for wellbeing. These nutrients include fats, fibers, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Our Relax Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, when scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, +44% of dogs behaved normally in changing situations. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Maxi’s results are a proven success.