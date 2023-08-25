Medium Adult 7+

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old.

10kg

Vitality support

Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

High digestibility

Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

