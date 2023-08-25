Medium Adult 7+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
10kg
Vitality support
Adapted content of nutrients to help maintain vitality in medium breed dogs facing the first signs of ageing. Contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
High digestibility
Helps support optimal digestibility thanks to an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fibre.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
Composition: dehydrated poultry protein, rice, maize, wheat flour, animal fats, maize flour, vegetable protein isolate*, wheat, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, yeasts and parts thereof, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 134 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 14.0% - Crude ash: 5.2% - Crude fibres: 1.6% - Per kg: EPA/DHA: 4 g.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 120 - Crude fibre (max) 26 - Crude ash (max) 57. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|11 kg
|149 g (1+4/8 cups)
|172 g (1+6/8 cups)
|196 g (2 cups)
|12 kg
|159 g (1+5/8 cups)
|184 g (1+7/8 cups)
|209 g (2+1/8 cups)
|14 kg
|178 g (1+7/8 cups)
|207 g (2+1/8 cups)
|235 g (2+4/8 cups)
|16 kg
|197 g (2 cups)
|228 g (2+3/8 cups)
|259 g (2+6/8 cups)
|18 kg
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|249 g (2+5/8 cups)
|283 g (3 cups)
|20 kg
|233 g (2+3/8 cups)
|270 g (2+7/8 cups)
|307 g (3+2/8 cups)
|22 kg
|250 g (2+5/8 cups)
|290 g (3 cups)
|329 g (3+3/8 cups)
|24 kg
|267 g (2+6/8 cups)
|309 g (3+2/8 cups)
|352 g (3+5/8 cups)
|25 kg
|276 g (2+7/8 cups)
|319 g (3+3/8 cups)
|363 g (3+6/8 cups)