Mini Dental Care
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs prone to dental sensitivities.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
Proven results
Up to 69% reduced tartar formation *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to dental sensitivities
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar. After eating, food residue forms a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which can accelerate the accumulation of bacteria.
Precise formula
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialised texture that gently rubs your dog’s teeth as he chews. The formula also has chelators which bind the calcium in his mouth and help reduce tartar accumulation. Ideal for longterm use. Oral hygiene plays an important role in your dog’s overall health.
How else can you help your dog
It''s recommended to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Use a toothpaste specifically made for dogs, and a suitably sized toothbrush. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|1kg
|25g (3/8 cup)
|29g (3/8 cup)
|33g (4/8 cup)
|3kg
|57g (7/8 cup)
|66g (1 cup)
|75g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|6kg
|95g (1 + 3/8 cups)
|110g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|125g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|10kg
|140g (2 cups)
|162g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|184g (2 + 5/8 cups)