Your puppy’s growth period is an important life stage; it’s the time of discovery and change. While your puppy is still growing, it’s important that its diet supports optimal health. Suitable for puppies aged up to 10 months that will have an adult weight of up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your mini puppy in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants – including vitamin E – to support its juvenile immune system while it’s still maturing. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy also contains many beneficial nutrients that help to support your puppy’s general digestive health. What’s more, the intense energy content in ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy in Gravy will meet the high energy needs of your small breed puppy. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Puppy is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

