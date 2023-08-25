Mini Relax Care

Mini Relax Care

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs in a changing environment.

Sizes available

1kg

3kg

8kg

What is the right portion?
1. Proven results

+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment* *Royal Canin internal study

2. Sensitivity description

Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.

3. Product claims

This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.

4. How else can you help your dog?

'How else can you help your dog cope with an intense and changing environment? Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it''s a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.'

