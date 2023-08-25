MINIATURE SCHNAUZER Adult
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Miniature Schnauzers - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
7.5kg
URINARY TRACT HEALTH
MINIATURE SCHNAUZER ADULT helps maintain a healthy urinary system. Also encourage your dog to drink in order to promote urine dilution.
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: DENTAL HEALTH
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
INTENSE COAT COLOUR
This formula contains optimal levels of specific amino acids to help maintain the coat’s natural colour.
IDEAL WEIGHT
This formula helps maintain the Miniature Schnauzer’s ideal weight.
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, maize, vegetable protein isolate*, maize gluten, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, fish oil, vegetable fibres, fructo-oligo-saccharides, psyllium husks and seeds, soya oil, borage oil, hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 31000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 46 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.6 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 140 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 7.8% - Crude fibres: 2.2% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
*L.I.P: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 Kg
|74 g (7/8 cup)
|86 g (1 cup)
|98 g (1+1/8 cups)
|5 Kg
|88 g (1 cup)
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|115 g (1+2/8 cups)
|6 Kg
|101 g (1+1/8 cups)
|116 g (1+2/8 cups)
|132 g (1+4/8 cups)
|7 Kg
|113 g (1+2/8 cups)
|131 g (1+4/8 cups)
|148 g (1+5/8 cups)
|8 Kg
|125 g (1+3/8 cups)
|144 g (1+5/8 cups)
|164 g (1+7/8 cups)