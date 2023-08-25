PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult Loaf is a breed-exclusive, tailor-made formula for adult Pomeranian dogs like yours. ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult Loaf contains an adapted mineral content and other specific nutrients to help support the health of your dog’s bones, joints, cartilage, and ligaments. This formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin and nourish the Pomeranian’s beautiful coat. ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult Loaf contains highly digestible, high quality proteins and a balanced blend of fibres to support healthy digestion. To appeal to each dog’s appetite, ROYAL CANIN® Pomeranian Adult is also available as dry food with crunchy, tailor-made kibble that’s specifically crafted to suit the size and shape of the Pomeranian’s jaw. If your dog enjoys a diet of both wet and dry food, be sure to check the on-pack feeding guides to make sure you provide an accurate amount of each.

Read more