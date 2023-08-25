Poodle Puppy

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Poodle puppies - Up to 10 months old.

3kg

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Poodle Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences.

Coat health

This formula contains nutrients which help maintain health of the Poodle’s woolly coat. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and borage oil. The adapted protein content helps support continuous hair growth.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Exclusive kibble: dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

