Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Rottweiler puppies - Up to 18 months old.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Rottweiler Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Exclusive kibble: special molossoid jaw
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Muscle & bone development
Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 40 kg
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 50 kg
|2 m
|295 g (3 cups)
|307 g (3+1/8 cups)
|360 g (3+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|383 g (3+7/8 cups)
|404 g (4+1/8 cups)
|448 g (4+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|422 g (4+2/8 cups)
|447 g (4+1/8 cups)
|489 g (5 cups)
|6 m
|553 g (5+5/8 cups)
|604 g (6+1/8 cups)
|654 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|562 g (5+6/8 cups)
|650 g (6+5/8 cups)
|706 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|526 g (5+3/8 cups)
|608 g (6+1/8 cups)
|665 g (6+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|462 g (4+6/8 cups)
|506 g (5+1/8 cups)
|583 g (5+7/8 cups)
|14 m
|454 g (4+4/8 cups)
|498 g (5 cups)
|543 g (5+4/8 cups)
|19 m
PRODUCT DETAILS
Suitable for puppies up to 18 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your young Rottweiler in mind. Because your puppy’s immune system develops gradually, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains a patented complex of antioxidants, such as vitamin E. This exclusive formula helps to support your puppy’s natural defences during this important life phase. ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains L-Carnitine and an adapted protein content, as well as adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. These nutrients help to support the healthy development of your puppy’s muscles and bones. What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.) and prebiotics (FOS) that help to support your puppy’s digestive health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy is tailor-made exclusively for the Rottweiler breed. The size and shape of the kibble is specially adapted for your puppy’s jaw shape – making it easier for your young Rottweiler to pick up and chew.