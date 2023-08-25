PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Miniature Schnauzer Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Miniature Schnauzer puppy. This premium dry food is enriched with antioxidants, and a reduced fat content to support your puppys growth and ability to maintain a healthy weight as they grow. The diet is formulated with an exclusive kibble shape and with calcium binders to reduce the development of tartar formation. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and an exclusive antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.

