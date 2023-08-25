Shih Tzu Adult

Shih Tzu Adult

Dry Food For Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Shih Tzus - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

1.5kg

7.5kg

What is the right portion?
Healthy skin

Shih Tzu Adult helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Exclusive kibble design: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

PRODUCT DETAILS

