Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries, and new encounters. During this key period, your Shih Tzu puppy’s natural defences develop gradually. That’s why it needs a diet containing nutrients that will support healthy growth and development. Suitable for Shih Tzus up to 10 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your puppy in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy helps support your puppy’s immune system, thanks particularly to a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E. ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy also contains vitamin A, EPA & DPA, and an enrichment of borage oil to help support the skin’s “barrier” role to help maintain skin health and nourish the coat. What’s more, ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy contains a combination of nutrients with high quality protein and prebiotics to support digestive health and help maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora, which also contributes to good stool quality. The exclusive kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Puppy is specially designed for this breed’s brachycephalic jaws, allowing your Shih Tzu puppy to easily pick its kibble up while simultaneously encouraging your puppy to chew.

