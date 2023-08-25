Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

4kg

8kg

Find a retailer

1- BRAND TEXT

Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2B- Endorsement claim 2

95% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 15 breeders, 41 litters, 158 puppies in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Starter Mini product)

2C- Endorsement claim 3

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.

3A- Commitment claim 1

Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.

3E- Commitment claim 5

(QR CODE :) Scan me!

4A- Mother & babydog’s health support

MINI STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4C- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4D- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.

4E- Rehydratable kibble

No text

PACKAGING TEXT

easyopen & zipsystem cut here to open freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. XX days STAGE HEALTH NUTRITION SINCE 1968 ROYAL CANIN® is committed Transition to puppy products Give your puppy a healthy start in life! BIRTH 1 MONTH 2 MONTHS 10 MONTHS WEANING GROWTH END OF GROWTH How to feed your puppy?

FEEDING GUIDELINE

KIBBLE ONLY MIX: KIBBLE + WET AGE IN WEEKS ADULT TARGET WEIGHT grams per day OR Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy XX mL = XX g kcal/kg WEANING PUPPY GESTATING MOTHER GESTATION IN WEEKS MOTHER WEIGHT LACTATING MOTHER BABYDOG MILK AD LIBITUM

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved. *Average X days feeding for a X months old puppy.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025