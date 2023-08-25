Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
95% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 15 breeders, 41 litters, 158 puppies in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on DRY Starter Mini product)
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give puppies a healthy start in life.
Contains natural antioxidants. No artificial flavours. No artificial colours.
4A- Mother & babydog’s health support
MINI STARTER is a unique nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
4D- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) which is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development and promote learning during early puppy training.
