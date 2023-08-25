PRODUCT DETAILS

If your dog has recently given birth or is currently pregnant, it's important that she and her puppies get high-quality nutritional support to ensure continued good health for the mother, and the best start possible for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mousse Mother & Babydog contains all the high-quality nutrients your dog needs to support it through the demanding gestation and lactation periods. This food contains a specially formulated combination of nutrients that can be found in maternal milk, this eases the puppies' transition period from maternal milk to solid food. It also supports their natural defences while they're still in the early stages of development. ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Babydog is also available in a variety of dry food, (based on breed size) with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

