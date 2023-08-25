PRODUCT DETAILS

Benefits: Calming support / Digestive health / Skin barrier / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support small breed dogs during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviours in dogs. This highly digestible diet is formulated with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion and transit. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

