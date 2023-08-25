CALM
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs up to 15kg
Sizes available
4kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage dogs exhibiting fearful behaviours in stressful environments and social situations.
5B. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5D. S/O INDEX LOGO
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B. Appeasing nutrients: hydrolysed milk protein, L-tryptophan.
4C. Highly digestible protein, soluble and insoluble fibres.
4D. Omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA.
2A. Dogs can feel uneasy in new environments and situations. External stressors can negatively influence well-being.
2B. Stressful situations can impact dog's digestive health, making them prone to gastrointestinal sensitivities.
2C. Excessive licking may cause hair-loss and skin damage.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Dog's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|55
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|3
|75
|6/8
|66
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|93
|1
|82
|7/8
|70
|6/8
|5
|110
|1 + 1/8
|96
|1
|83
|7/8
|6
|126
|1 + 3/8
|111
|1 + 1/8
|96
|1
|7
|141
|1 + 4/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|8
|156
|1 + 5/8
|137
|1 + 3/8
|119
|1 + 2/8
|9
|170
|1 + 6/8
|150
|1 + 5/8
|129
|1 + 3/8
|10
|184
|1 + 7/8
|162
|1 + 6/8
|140
|1 + 4/8
|11
|198
|2 + 1/8
|174
|1 + 7/8
|150
|1 + 5/8
|12
|211
|2 + 2/8
|186
|2
|161
|1 + 5/8
|13
|224
|2 + 3/8
|198
|2 + 1/8
|171
|1 + 6/8
|14
|237
|2 + 4/8
|209
|2 + 1/8
|180
|1 + 7/8
|15
|250
|2 + 5/8
|220
|2 + 2/8
|190
|2
PRODUCT DETAILS
Benefits: Calming support / Digestive health / Skin barrier / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support small breed dogs during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviours in dogs. This highly digestible diet is formulated with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion and transit. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to help support the natural protective barrier role of your dog’s skin. This diet also supports a healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.