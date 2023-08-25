Cardiac
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Cardiac support
Formulated with nutrients which contribute to maintaining the health of the cardiac muscle.
EPA+DHA
EPA+DHA are long chain omega-3 fatty acids that help support cardiovascular function.
Low sodium
Restricted in sodium to help reduce the workload on the heart.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|85
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|109
|1+1/8
|10
|170
|1+6/8
|149
|1+4/8
|129
|1+3/8
|11
|182
|1+7/8
|160
|1+5/8
|139
|1+4/8
|15
|230
|2+3/8
|202
|2+1/8
|175
|1+7/8
|20
|285
|3
|251
|2+5/8
|217
|2+2/8
|25
|337
|3+4/8
|297
|3+1/8
|256
|2+5/8
|30
|387
|4
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|35
|434
|4+4/8
|382
|4
|330
|3+4/8
|40
|480
|5
|422
|4+3/8
|365
|3+6/8
|45
|524
|5+4/8
|461
|4+6/8
|398
|4+1/8
|50
|567
|5+7/8
|499
|5+2/8
|431
|4+4/8
|55
|609
|6+3/8
|536
|5+5/8
|463
|4+7/8
|60
|650
|6+6/8
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|70
|730
|7+5/8
|643
|6+6/8
|555
|5+6/8
|80
|807
|8+3/8
|710
|7+3/8
|613
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is a dry kibble diet specially tailored to nutritionally support adult dogs with cardiac insufficiency. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is formulated with specific nutrients that help to support your dog’s heart function. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac contains EPA and DHA, essential Omega-3 fatty acids that benefit heart function. This formula contains a restricted sodium content to help reduce the workload of your dog’s heart. ROYAL CANIN® Cardiac is also available as wet food with a loaf-like texture. If you feed your dog a mixture of wet and dry food, be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.