Dental Small Dog

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your dog's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
Controlled levels of sodium, magnesium and calcium.
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.
Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.
Small dogs have a tendency to have lower urinary tract health concerns.
Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.
Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.