Diabetic
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1.5kg
7kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, vegetable fibres, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, beet pulp, tapioca, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, minerals, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 125 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 37.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 6.5% - Starch: 19.1% - Total sugars: 0.55% - Essential fatty acids: 2.07%.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|4
|103
|1 + 1/8
|91
|1
|78
|7/8
|6
|139
|1 + 4/8
|123
|1 + 3/8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|8
|173
|1 + 7/8
|152
|1 + 5/8
|131
|1 + 3/8
|10
|205
|2 + 2/8
|180
|2
|155
|1 + 5/8
|15
|277
|3
|244
|2 + 5/8
|211
|2 + 2/8
|20
|344
|3 + 6/8
|303
|3 + 2/8
|261
|2 + 7/8
|25
|407
|4 + 3/8
|358
|3 + 7/8
|309
|3 + 3/8
|30
|466
|5
|410
|4 + 3/8
|354
|3 + 7/8
|35
|523
|5 + 5/8
|461
|5
|398
|4 + 2/8
|40
|578
|6 + 2/8
|509
|5 + 4/8
|440
|4 + 6/8
|45
|632
|6 + 7/8
|556
|6
|480
|5 + 2/8
|50
|684
|7 + 3/8
|602
|6 + 4/8
|520
|5 + 5/8
|55
|735
|8
|646
|7
|558
|6
|60
|784
|8 + 4/8
|690
|7 + 4/8
|596
|6 + 4/8
|70
|880
|9 + 4/8
|775
|8 + 3/8
|669
|7 + 2/8
|80
|973
|10 + 4/8
|856
|9 + 2/8
|739
|8