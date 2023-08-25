Diabetic Special Low Carbohydrate
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Low starch
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Glucomodulation
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs
High protein
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 9.0% - Fat content: 4.0% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - Moisture: 79.0% - Essential fatty acids: 0.9% - Total sugars: 0.7% - Starch: 1.6% - source of carbohydrates: corn - rice.