Gastrointestinal
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
15kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive Support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition : Rice*, dehydrated poultry protein*, maize*, animal fats*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, egg powder*, yeasts products, beet pulp, soya oil*, fish oil*, vegetable fibres, minerals, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 41 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.1 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 12 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 53 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 129 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 25.0% - Fat content: 20.0% - Crude ash: 6.6% - Crude fibres: 1.9% - EPA/DHA: 0.31% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.85% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 4.28% - Sodium - 0.43% - Potassium: 0.65%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 230 - Moisture (max) 95 - Crude fat (min) 180 - Crude fibre (max) 29 - Crude ash (max) 73. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|65
|5/8
|6
|116
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|8
|144
|1+4/8
|127
|1+3/8
|110
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|150
|1+5/8
|130
|1+3/8
|15
|231
|2+3/8
|203
|2+1/8
|176
|1+7/8
|20
|287
|3
|253
|2+5/8
|218
|2+2/8
|25
|339
|3+4/8
|299
|3+1/8
|258
|2+6/8
|30
|389
|4
|342
|3+5/8
|296
|3+1/8
|35
|437
|4+4/8
|384
|4
|332
|3+4/8
|40
|483
|5
|425
|4+3/8
|367
|3+7/8
|45
|527
|5+4/8
|464
|4+7/8
|401
|4+1/8
|50
|570
|6
|502
|5+2/8
|434
|4+4/8
|55
|613
|6+3/8
|539
|5+5/8
|466
|4+7/8
|60
|654
|6+7/8
|576
|6
|497
|5+1/8
|70
|734
|7+5/8
|646
|6+6/8
|558
|5+7/8
|80
|812
|8+4/8
|714
|7+4/8
|617
|6+3/8