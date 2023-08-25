Gastrointestinal
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition: Meat and animal derivatives, fish and fish derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts. Highly digestible ingredients: pork and poultry by-products, salmon, rice.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 260 IU, Iron (3b103): 6 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2.8 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 2 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 20 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.9% - Fat content: 5.9% - Crude ash: 2.4% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 74.0% - Sodium: 0.27% - Potassium: 0.17% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.38% - w6: 1.8% - Metabolisable Energy: 1111.0 kcal/kg.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 69 - Moisture (max) 770 - Crude fat (min) 39 - Crude fibre (max) 22 - Crude ash (max) 26. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5 kg
|270 g
|312 g
|355 g
|10 kg
|454 g
|525 g
|597 g
|20 kg
|763 g
|883 g
|1004 g
|30 kg
|1034 g
|1197 g
|1360 g
|40 kg
|1283 g
|1485 g
|1688 g