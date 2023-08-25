Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Wet Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to help support a healthy digestion and transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, yeasts, oils and fats.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 200 IU, Iron (3b103): 4 mg, Iodine (3b202): 0.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 2 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1.3 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 13 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 2.5 g.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 8.1% - Fat content: 1.7% - Crude ash: 1.7% - Crude fibres: 1.5% - Moisture: 73.6% - Fatty acids: w3: 0.04% - Essential Fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 0.35%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 61 - Moisture (max) 766 - Crude fat (min) - 3 - Crude fibre (max) 25 - Crude ash (max) 19. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|-
|Body Condition
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|200g
|-
|400g
|-
|-
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Cans
|Grams
|Cans
|2
|214
|1
|214
|1/2
|188
|1
|188
|1/2
|163
|3/4
|163
|1/2
|4
|360
|1+3/4
|360
|1
|317
|1+1/2
|317
|3/4
|274
|1+1/4
|274
|3/4
|6
|488
|2+1/2
|488
|1+1/4
|429
|2+1/4
|429
|1
|371
|1+3/4
|371
|1
|8
|606
|3
|606
|1+1/2
|533
|2+3/4
|533
|1+1/4
|460
|2+1/4
|460
|1
|10
|716
|3+1/2
|716
|1+3/4
|630
|3+1/4
|630
|1+1/2
|544
|2+3/4
|544
|1+1/4
|15
|970
|4+3/4
|970
|2+1/4
|854
|4+1/4
|854
|2
|737
|3+3/4
|737
|1+3/4
|20
|1204
|6
|1204
|3
|1059
|5+1/4
|1059
|2+1/2
|915
|4+1/2
|915
|2+1/4
|25
|1423
|7
|1423
|3+1/2
|1252
|6+1/4
|1252
|3
|1082
|5+1/2
|1082
|2+3/4
|30
|1632
|8+1/4
|1632
|4
|1436
|7+1/4
|1436
|3+1/2
|1240
|6+1/4
|1240
|3
|35
|1832
|9+1/4
|1832
|4+1/2
|1612
|8
|1612
|4
|1392
|7
|1392
|3+1/2
|40
|2025
|10+1/4
|2025
|5
|1782
|9
|1782
|4+1/4
|1539
|7+3/4
|1539
|3+3/4
|45
|2212
|11
|2212
|5+1/2
|1946
|9+3/4
|1946
|4+3/4
|1681
|8+1/2
|1681
|4
|50
|2393
|12
|2393
|5+3/4
|2106
|10+1/2
|2106
|5+1/4
|1819
|9
|1819
|4+1/2
|55
|2571
|12+3/4
|2571
|6+1/4
|2262
|11+1/4
|2262
|5+1/2
|1954
|9+3/4
|1954
|4+3/4
|60
|2744
|13+3/4
|2744
|6+3/4
|2415
|12
|2415
|6
|2086
|10+1/2
|2086
|5
|70
|3081
|15+1/2
|3081
|7+1/2
|2711
|13+1/2
|2711
|6+1/2
|2341
|11+3/4
|2341
|5+3/4
|80
|3405
|17
|3405
|8+1/4
|2996
|15
|2996
|7+1/4
|2588
|13
|2588
|6+1/4