Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie

Dry Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

2kg

15kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Digestive support

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025