Gastrointestinal Moderate Calorie
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
2kg
15kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
Composition: Rice*, dehydrated poultry protein*, maize*, hydrolysed animal proteins*, animal fats*, beet pulp, egg powder*, vegetable fibres, minerals, soya oil*, yeasts products, fish oil*, psyllium husks and seeds (source of mucilaginous substances), fructo-oligosaccharides (0.5%), mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid*, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides) (0.2%), marigold extract (source of lutein). *highly digestible ingredients.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 16500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, Iron (3b103): 43 mg, Iodine (3b201, 3b202): 4.3 mg, Copper (3b405, 3b406): 13 mg, Manganese (3b502, 3b504): 56 mg, Zinc (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 135 mg, Selenium (3b801, 3b811, 3b812): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 11.0% - Crude ash: 6.2% - Crude fibres: 2.4% - EPA/DHA: 0.21% - Omega-6 fatty acids: 2.35% - Omega-3 fatty acids: 0.49% - Sodium: 0.45% - Potassium: 0.7%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 110 - Crude fat (min) 90 - Crude fibre (max) 34 - Crude ash (max) 68. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|74
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|125
|1+2/8
|105
|1+1/8
|10
|171
|1+6/8
|148
|1+4/8
|124
|1+2/8
|15
|232
|2+3/8
|200
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|288
|3
|249
|2+5/8
|209
|2+1/8
|25
|340
|3+4/8
|294
|3+1/8
|247
|2+5/8
|30
|390
|4+1/8
|337
|3+4/8
|284
|3
|35
|438
|4+5/8
|378
|4
|319
|3+3/8
|40
|484
|5
|418
|4+3/8
|352
|3+5/8
|45
|529
|5+4/8
|457
|4+6/8
|385
|4
|50
|572
|6
|494
|5+1/8
|416
|4+3/8
|55
|615
|6+3/8
|531
|5+4/8
|447
|4+5/8
|60
|656
|6+7/8
|567
|5+7/8
|477
|5
|70
|737
|7+5/8
|636
|6+5/8
|536
|5+5/8
|80
|814
|8+4/8
|703
|7+3/8
|592
|6+1/8