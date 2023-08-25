GI Low Fat Liquid

Liquid Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

3 x 200ml

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Low fat

Formulated with low fat levels to help support dogs requiring fat restriction

Adapted energy (1 kcal/ml)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

Complete nutrition

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support nutritional restoration and convalescence of dogs requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals.

Easy tube feeding

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

