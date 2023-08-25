Hepatic
Dry Food For Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
1.5kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Adapted protein content
Adapted levels of highly digestible vegetable proteins to support liver function in case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Low copper
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|5 kg
|107 g
|94 g
|81 g
|10 kg
|180 g
|158 g
|137 g
|15 kg
|244 g
|215 g
|185 g
|20 kg
|303 g
|266 g
|230 g
|30 kg
|410 g
|361 g
|312 g
|40 kg
|509 g
|448 g
|387 g
|50 kg
|602 g
|530 g
|457 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Available in 1.5 kg, 6 kg, and 12 kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is tailor-made to support the nutritional needs of dogs with liver issues. This formula provides high quality and highly digestible proteins to help support your dog’s liver function in cases of chronic liver insufficiency. To help minimise the accumulation of copper in liver cells, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is low in copper. ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also formulated with a high energy content to help reduce the volume of your dog’s meal and decrease their intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as wet food. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.