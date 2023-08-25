PRODUCT DETAILS

Available in 1.5 kg, 6 kg, and 12 kg bags, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is tailor-made to support the nutritional needs of dogs with liver issues. This formula provides high quality and highly digestible proteins to help support your dog’s liver function in cases of chronic liver insufficiency. To help minimise the accumulation of copper in liver cells, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is low in copper. ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also formulated with a high energy content to help reduce the volume of your dog’s meal and decrease their intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Hepatic is also available as wet food. If you’re considering mixed feeding, simply follow the on-pack feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

Read more