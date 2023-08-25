Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic

Wet Food For Dog

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

1 x 200g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

Skin Barrier

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025