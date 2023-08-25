PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a dry food diet specially formulated to nutritionally support healthy joint function in dogs. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is formulated with an innovative C2P+ joint complex, containing a synergistic combination of nutrients that help to support healthy joint cartilage. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ contains a moderate calorie content to help maintain your dog’s ideal body weight and support joints under stress from excess weight. To appeal to each dog’s preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as wet food with a loaf-life texture. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.

