Mobility C2P+
Dry Food For Dog
Complete feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
12kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Mobility support
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where 88% of dogs showed an improvement in mobility when fed Mobility C2P+.
Innovative C2P+ joint complex
Formulated with a synergistic combination of turmeric extract, hydrolysed collagen and green tea polyphenols, to help protect joint cartilage health.
Moderate calorie
Joints are under stress when dogs are overweight. Moderate calorie content to support joint health by helping to maintain an ideal body weight.
S/O Index
'-
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|51
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|86
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|6
|117
|1+2/8
|101
|1+1/8
|85
|7/8
|8
|145
|1+4/8
|126
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|10
|172
|1+7/8
|148
|1+5/8
|125
|1+3/8
|15
|233
|2+4/8
|201
|2+1/8
|169
|1+6/8
|20
|289
|3+1/8
|250
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|25
|342
|3+5/8
|295
|3+1/8
|249
|2+5/8
|30
|392
|4+2/8
|338
|3+5/8
|285
|3
|35
|440
|4+6/8
|380
|4
|320
|3+3/8
|40
|486
|5+2/8
|420
|4+4/8
|354
|3+6/8
|45
|531
|5+5/8
|459
|4+7/8
|386
|4+1/8
|50
|575
|6+1/8
|496
|5+2/8
|418
|4+4/8
|55
|617
|6+5/8
|533
|5+6/8
|449
|4+6/8
|60
|659
|7
|569
|6+1/8
|479
|5+1/8
|70
|740
|7+7/8
|639
|6+7/8
|538
|5+6/8
|80
|818
|8+6/8
|706
|7+4/6
|595
|6+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is a dry food diet specially formulated to nutritionally support healthy joint function in dogs. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is formulated with an innovative C2P+ joint complex, containing a synergistic combination of nutrients that help to support healthy joint cartilage. ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ contains a moderate calorie content to help maintain your dog’s ideal body weight and support joints under stress from excess weight. To appeal to each dog’s preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mobility C2P+ is also available as wet food with a loaf-life texture. If your dog enjoys a mixed diet of wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guides to ensure a healthy daily food intake for your dog.